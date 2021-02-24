Rari Governance Token (RGT) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.52 Million

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $84.89 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rari Governance Token token can currently be bought for about $9.78 or 0.00020129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00035403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.00725952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00038979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003716 BTC.

RGT is a token. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,683,989 tokens. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

