RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €710.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €710.00 ($835.29) target price by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €509.30 ($599.18).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €713.00 ($838.82) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €793.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €692.75.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

