Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits Market Cap of $6.90 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 33.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $38,658.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.58 or 0.00508323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00068334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00083315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00059156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.35 or 0.00487719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00073449 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

