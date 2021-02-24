Ravencoin (RVN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 140.6% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $618.73 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.39 or 0.00504439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00070044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.74 or 0.00768093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00033693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00038842 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,203,655,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

