Raymond James Analysts Give Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) a C$12.25 Price Target

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) has been given a C$12.25 price objective by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTL. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective (down from C$14.00) on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.78.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

MTL traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.01. 149,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,622. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.13. The company has a market cap of C$969.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.