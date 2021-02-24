Raymond James Increases Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $19.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of SWIR traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. 25,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.