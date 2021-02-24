Raymond James Reiterates C$2.00 Price Target for Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) received a C$2.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CVE:MAU remained flat at $C$0.83 on Wednesday. 49,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,349. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.92.

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest CÃ´te d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.

