Raymond James Reiterates C$3.25 Price Target for Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB)

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) has been given a C$3.25 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 460.34% from the stock’s current price.

CXB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total transaction of C$72,014.40.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

