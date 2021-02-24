Raymond James Reiterates C$8.00 Price Target for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been assigned a C$8.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTO. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.22.

Get B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) alerts:

BTO stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.14. 3,036,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,617. The stock has a market cap of C$6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.77. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.12 and a 1-year high of C$9.99.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.