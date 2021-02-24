Raymond James Reiterates Hold Rating for eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EHTH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist cut their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $151.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,943 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth about $26,339,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 305.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 258,483 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 844,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,598,000 after purchasing an additional 205,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 532.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

