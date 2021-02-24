RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.65. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 23,290 shares traded.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.