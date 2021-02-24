RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.65. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 23,290 shares traded.
RCMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.87.
RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
