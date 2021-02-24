RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.72

RDL Realisation Plc (LON:RDL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.72 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 0.87 ($0.01). RDL Realisation shares last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.10.

About RDL Realisation (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

