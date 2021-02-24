REA Group Limited (REA.AX) (ASX:REA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.59

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

REA Group Limited (REA.AX) (ASX:REA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In related news, insider Owen Wilson 12,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd.

REA Group Limited (REA.AX) Company Profile

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, Asia, and North America. It offers property and property-related services on websites and mobile apps. The company operates residential, commercial, share, and co-working property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, spacely.com.au, Flatmates.com.au, iproperty.com.my, smartline.com.au, hometrack.com.au, 1form.com, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, squarefoot.com.hk, ThinkgOfLiving.com, myfun.com, smartexpos.com, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, move.com, realtor.com, and 99.co.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Dividend History for REA Group Limited (REA.AX) (ASX:REA)

Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Limited (REA.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group Limited (REA.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.