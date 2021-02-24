REAC Group (OTCMKTS:REAC) Trading Down 71.9%

REAC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REAC) dropped 71.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 2,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

REAC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REAC)

REAC Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation, logistics, and warehouse distribution services for perishable and other cargo. It offers refrigerated long haul, regional, and dedicated deliveries for industries that include floral, produce, plants, dairy, poultry, and meats, as well as offers dry cargo, office space, trucking, and ocean freight services.

