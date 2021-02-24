Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $85,080.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $85,080.00.
Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.
- On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $26,080.00.
- On Monday, February 8th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $25,960.00.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $28,240.00.
- On Monday, January 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $29,680.00.
Shares of RDI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 60,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,541. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
