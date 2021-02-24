Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $85,080.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $85,080.00.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $26,080.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $28,240.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $29,680.00.

Shares of RDI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 60,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,541. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Reading International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 336,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

