Realio Network Price Hits $1.08 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002210 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a market cap of $7.11 million and $549,635.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.44 or 0.00501028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00067271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00081285 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.07 or 0.00479854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

Buying and Selling Realio Network

Realio Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

