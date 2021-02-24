Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Announces Earnings Results

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

RLGY traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 82,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,119. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

