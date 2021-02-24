Realogy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,355 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,594% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. Realogy has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realogy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,277,000 after acquiring an additional 60,138 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,997 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 103,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Realogy by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after buying an additional 556,851 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

