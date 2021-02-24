Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (BNP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA: BNP) recently:

2/23/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock opened at €49.45 ($58.18) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €44.35 and a 200 day moving average of €39.06. BNP Paribas SA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

