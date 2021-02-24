Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Newmont (NEM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Newmont (NYSE: NEM):

2/19/2021 – Newmont was given a new $86.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $66.00.

2/12/2021 – Newmont was given a new $86.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Newmont is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Newmont had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/15/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Newmont had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.08. 6,112,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,697,344. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

