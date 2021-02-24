Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE: TRP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

2/19/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$72.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00.

2/9/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was given a new C$72.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was given a new C$70.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. to C$63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$65.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$70.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was given a new C$62.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

1/13/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$71.00.

1/8/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$70.00.

1/8/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$70.00.

1/6/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/5/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/4/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$67.00 to C$65.00.

TSE TRP traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$56.35. 1,623,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The firm has a market cap of C$52.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.12. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$47.05 and a 52-week high of C$75.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 68.51%.

In related news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total value of C$1,035,276.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at C$927,602.30.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

