Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/23/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

2/23/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $67.00.

1/25/2021 – ZoomInfo Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $784,540.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $7,361,641.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock valued at $258,463,216 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

