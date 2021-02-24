Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) in the last few weeks:

2/16/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $46.00 to $49.00.

2/1/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/1/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

MMP stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

