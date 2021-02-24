Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mattel (MAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) recently:

2/24/2021 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

2/16/2021 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.50 to $20.00.

2/10/2021 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/27/2021 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have outperformed the industry in the past six-month period. Notably, the company company remains well positioned for growth courtesy of strong product line-up, which includes core brands, licensed brands and lucrative product associations. Moreover, initiatives like product innovation, promotional strategies, digital efforts, and increased focus on structural simplification are likely to drive results, going forward. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. By the end of the third quarter 2020, nearly 2% of all retail outlets that sell the company’s products, which represent nearly 1% of its revenue base, were closed due to the pandemic.”

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.71. 6,083,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,971.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

Get Mattel Inc alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Mattel by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.