Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE: SLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$65.00 to C$69.00.

2/12/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$72.00 to C$73.00.

2/12/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$65.00 to C$69.00.

2/12/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$69.00.

2/12/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$68.50 to C$69.00.

2/12/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$70.00.

2/12/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$72.00 to C$73.00.

2/11/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$66.00 to C$68.50.

1/29/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$64.00.

1/29/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$62.00 to C$65.00.

1/29/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$62.00 to C$65.00.

1/21/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$59.00.

1/14/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$61.00.

1/13/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$63.00 to C$72.00.

1/13/2021 – Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc. from C$63.00 to C$72.00.

Shares of SLF stock traded up C$0.90 on Wednesday, hitting C$63.49. 1,776,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.15 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.22. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$35.43 and a twelve month high of C$63.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total value of C$807,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at C$6,743,329.39. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,491 shares of company stock worth $3,272,473.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

