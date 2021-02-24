Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for US Foods (USFD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for US Foods (NYSE: USFD):

2/18/2021 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

2/17/2021 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $38.00.

2/12/2021 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

2/6/2021 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

2/2/2021 – US Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/27/2021 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

1/25/2021 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/19/2021 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

12/29/2020 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

USFD stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. 86,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,865. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,026 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,293 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in US Foods by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

