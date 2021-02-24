Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LiveRamp (RAMP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP):

2/9/2021 – LiveRamp had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – LiveRamp had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – LiveRamp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – LiveRamp had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – LiveRamp had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – LiveRamp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – LiveRamp had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $66.98. 12,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,433. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,774,000 after acquiring an additional 261,143 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after buying an additional 276,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after buying an additional 266,094 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,205,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

