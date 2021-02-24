Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/5/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $180.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $179.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $152.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/19/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/28/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $134.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $154.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.63.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.
Featured Story: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.