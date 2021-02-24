Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $180.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $179.00 to $194.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $152.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/19/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $134.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $154.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.63.

Get Microchip Technology Incorporated alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.