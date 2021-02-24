Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE: SIL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2021 – SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$16.65 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a C$16.65 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Beacon Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2021 – SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Beacon Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2021 – SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a C$16.65 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of TSE SIL traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.77. 353,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,083. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 29.34 and a current ratio of 29.69. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.50 and a twelve month high of C$16.37.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

