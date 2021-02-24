Recharge Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) Trading Down 2.7%

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) shares dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 32,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 21,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCHGU. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $12,795,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,706,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,345,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,675,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,998,000.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

