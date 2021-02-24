Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Increases Dividend to GBX 101.60 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RB stock traded up GBX 116 ($1.52) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,970 ($78.00). The company had a trading volume of 1,517,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,318.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,249.82. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.