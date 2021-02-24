Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Up 6.6%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 839,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,394,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.