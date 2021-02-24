Red Eléctrica Corporación (RDEIY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS: RDEIY):

2/22/2021 – Red Eléctrica Corporación had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/16/2021 – Red Eléctrica Corporación had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/12/2021 – Red Eléctrica Corporación is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Red Eléctrica Corporación had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/9/2021 – Red Eléctrica Corporación had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2021 – Red Eléctrica Corporación is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Red Eléctrica Corporación had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 97,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,027. Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

