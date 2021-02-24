Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,189.40 or 0.99991156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00039690 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00134783 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011600 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

