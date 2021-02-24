ReddCoin Hits Market Cap of $136.94 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $136.94 million and $3.23 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,755.96 or 0.99907017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00038445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.69 or 0.00475732 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.97 or 0.00893586 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00289755 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00134235 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002029 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.