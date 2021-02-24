Redfin Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.40 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $6,895,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 5,945.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Redfin by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,243,625.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,231.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,321 shares of company stock worth $5,811,122. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.