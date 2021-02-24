RedFOX Labs Price Up 80.3% Over Last Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $199.96 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 80.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.64 or 0.00265883 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00103791 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00057273 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001372 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

