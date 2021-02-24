Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $495.33

Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 495.33 ($6.47) and traded as high as GBX 567 ($7.41). Redrow plc (RDW.L) shares last traded at GBX 557 ($7.28), with a volume of 1,151,459 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Redrow plc (RDW.L) from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Redrow plc (RDW.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 618.45 ($8.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 545.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 495.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Redrow plc (RDW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total value of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

About Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

