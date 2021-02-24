Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.26% of Redwood Trust worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,629,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 182,949 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 34,230 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 544,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

NYSE:RWT opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

