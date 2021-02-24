Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Trading Up 6.3%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.18. 891,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,903,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.
Reed’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:REED)
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.
