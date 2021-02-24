Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Trading Up 6.3%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.18. 891,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,903,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REED. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,066,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Reed’s by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,632 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Reed’s in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reed’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

