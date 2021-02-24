Reef (REEF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $143.22 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $97.29 million and $143.22 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00766538 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00038775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00060913 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.03 or 0.04732711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

