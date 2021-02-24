Refereum Hits Market Cap of $29.36 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. Refereum has a market cap of $29.36 million and approximately $14.55 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.50 or 0.00727677 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060077 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039893 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

