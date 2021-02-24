Refereum (RFR) Trading 22% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $28.98 million and $24.49 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.52 or 0.00777474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00039836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060937 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.11 or 0.04680506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00040341 BTC.

About Refereum

RFR is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

