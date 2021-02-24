reflect.finance (RFI) Price Down 51.4% Over Last Week

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and $720,987.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get reflect.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.39 or 0.00504439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00070044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00083498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00058653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.14 or 0.00495839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00074451 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,471,936 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for reflect.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for reflect.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.