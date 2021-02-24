Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shares Up 15.8%

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) shot up 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.64. 676,941 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 644,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Several research firms recently commented on RGS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regis in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Regis by 185.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 593,572 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Regis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,332,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 108,936 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regis by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 867,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 98,607 shares during the period.

About Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

