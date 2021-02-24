Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Boosts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up 2.5% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dover by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Dover by 1.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 19.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.