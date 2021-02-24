Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $4,853,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $132.08. 6,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,077. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.93. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

