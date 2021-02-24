Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Grows Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. 529,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,952,707. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

