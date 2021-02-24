Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 308.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,846 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.3% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,605,000 after buying an additional 9,104,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,939,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,716,000 after buying an additional 6,657,349 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

