Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

HSIC traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,202. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

